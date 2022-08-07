Injured PTI MPA underwent surgery, shifted to ward: LRH Spokesman

PESHAWAR: Seriously injured PTI MPA Malik Liaqat Khan has been operated upon and shifted to ward, spokesman for the Lady Reading Hospital Muhammad Asim told media here on Sunday.

The injured MPA was undergoing treatment at Lady Reading Hospital, the spokesman confirmed. He said MPA Malik Liaqat Khan was hit by multiple bullets in his stomach and shoulder and was operated upon and shifted to the ward, spokesperson LRH informed.

Malik Liaqat is not fully conscious, it would be premature to say anything about his full recovery, hospital spokesperson said while replying a question when asked about his condition. Three people injured along with the MPA are also admitted to the hospital emergency department, he disclosed.

“Malik Liaqat Khan’s nephew Huzaifa is among the injured, said the LRH spokesperson.”

Huzaifa was also shot in the stomach and was also operated on, Asim said. He said MPA Secretary Shoaib and friend Shakir are among the other injured. Malik Liaqat Khan was injured in a murderous attack in Dir Lower on Saturday night. The injured were shifted to Peshawar after first aid in Timargarh District Headquarter Hospital, spokesperson LRH said.

He said MPA Malik Liaqat Khan was injured along with others in the attacks including his friend Shakir, Secretary Shoaib, and nephew Huzaifa and those dead in the attack were identified as Jan Alam, his brother, Yasir his nephew, gunman Naseer and another person.

Attack on MPA Liaqat condemned

Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relation Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Sunday condemned attack on PTI’s MPA Malik Liaqat Ali in Dir Lower.

In a condemnation message, Barrister Saif said that the Chief Minister has taken notice of the incident and directed police chief to arrest the attackers.

Barrister Saif said that such cowardice attack cannot repulse their courageous.

He said that those involved in the incident would be brought to justice soon.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude and for early recovery of the injured persons.