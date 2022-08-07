ECP verdict in funding case being implemented per law: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said implementation of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict in the prohibited funding case involving Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) was underway.

“The decision in the PTI’s foreign funding case has been given, which is being implemented as per law,” she said in a press statement while reacting to Fawad Chaudhry, the party’s senior vice president, on Twitter.

She said the party had been declared a “foreign aided” party under the Political Parties Order, 2002. Imran Khan, party chair, had submitted a false affidavit to the ECP five times as per the judgement.

The PTI sought 51 adjournments, changed nine lawyers, and filed 11 petitions with the court regarding the foreign funding case, the minister observed.

She said: “All doors are closed for a foreign agent and foreign aided party in the law.”

The minister said the PTI was required to submit a reply in the ECP where it failed to justify a single rupee of the funds received in the bank account. There was no need for any response now, she added.

“The lies, fraud and drama of a foreign agent and foreign aided party must end,” she remarked.

She said Imran Khan made a false case of 20 kilogrammes of heroine on Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan as he was afraid of him.

Khan, out of his fear for Sanaullah, whisked away from Islamabad on May 25 and hid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the minister claimed.