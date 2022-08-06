Bilawal reaffirms Pakistan’s support for ASEAN efforts in Asia Pacific

PHNOM PENH: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari Saturday expressed support for efforts in the Asia Pacific led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and extended Pakistan’s support for the Cambodian presidency of the bloc.

The foreign minister held a meeting with his Cambodia counterpart, Prak Sokhonn, on the sidelines of the 29th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) meeting, the Foreign Office said in a press statement.

FM @BBhuttoZardari met with the Deputy PM and FM of Cambodia, Prak Sokhonn, in Phnom Penh. 🇵🇰🤝🇰🇭 pic.twitter.com/LWXoFnHuul — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 6, 2022

Zardari underlined the critical importance of ARF for regional security and expressed Pakistan’s continued commitment to the body.

He also expressed Pakistan’s keen desire to enhance its engagement with ASEAN nations.

The foreign minister congratulated Sokhonn on successfully hosting the summit and appreciated the hospitality extended to the Pakistani delegation.

The two diplomats also discussed regional issues of mutual interest. They appreciated the friendly ties between Pakistan and Cambodia and expressed their determination to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation.

The foreign ministers also agreed to enhance high-level dialogue and engagement between the two countries and to promote business-to-business ties.