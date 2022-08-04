Police martyrs paid glowing tribute on Youm-e-Shuhada

ISLAMABAD: To commemorate the sacrifices of valiant police officers on Thursday ‘Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police’ was observed at National Police Bureau here.

Special ceremonies were organized in the honour of the police martyrs at all the police lines and memorials across the country in which police contingents paid salute and paid tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the martyrs.

In this regard, Director General National Police Bureau Mehr Khaliq Dad Lak paid glowing tribute to the Police Shuhada who rendered their lives for the bright future of Pakistan.

A NPB organized a graceful ceremony, which included Police guard of honour, floral wreath laying by the DG National Police Bureau at Shuhada Yadgar, Fateha Khawani and Dua for martyrs.

On the occasion, the DG NPB expressed that thousands of police officers have laid their lives and thousands have been maimed or injured in war against terrorism and organized crime, adding that these martyrs have performed beyond the call of duty. Their remembrance is recognition of their deeds beside a source of inspiration, for other contemporaries, to strive for the best, and not yield being second best.

To pay tribute to their brave martyrs, all Police organizations across the country have marked the “Police Shuhada Day” with traditional enthusiasm.