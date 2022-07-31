Health ministry urges Covid-19 precautions at Muharram gatherings

ISLAMABAD: The National Institute of Health (NIH) urged people on Sunday to observe health protocols and practice social distancing during the mourning ceremonies of Ashura, as an official said there had been a surge in coronavirus infections in recent weeks.

“Adherence to [standard operating procedures] is the only way to protect yourself against Covid-19! Wear Mask, adhere to social distancing and get yourself vaccinated,” the NIH tweeted.

Ashura falls on the 10th day of the lunar calendar month of Muharram and commemorates the martyrdom in 680 AD of Imam Hussain Ibn Ali near Karbala in what is now Iraq.

Shi’ites mark the festival with large public rituals, sometimes involving bloody self-flagellation or cutting to signify a link with the sufferings of Hussain, whose martyrdom symbolises a wider struggle against oppression and tyranny.

However, in the absence of restrictions that would normally accompany coronavirus case spikes, the nation is being left to its own devices to plan a Covid-safe Muharram.

The advisory came as Pakistan reported 661 new Covid-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

The overall tally of the infected people climbed to 1,554,591 across the country with the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,487 people died of Covid-19 in Pakistan, with one death over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry’s statistics.

On Saturday, 20,080 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity ratio stood at 3.29 percent.

There are 171 patients who are in critical condition.