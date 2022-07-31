NATIONAL

Top leadership expresses grief over deaths in UAE floods

By Staff Report
A flooded street is pictured in the UAE's Fujairah emirate following heavy rainfall on July 29, 2022. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP) (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

— PM directs Emirate missions to ‘extend full support’ to families of Pakistani victims

ISLAMABAD: The president and prime minister on Sunday expressed grief over the death of people after unseasonable downpours triggered flash flooding in the eastern districts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a series of tweets, Arif Alvi prayed for the bereaved families to bear the loss of their loved ones with fortitude.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of injured people.

At least seven people, including five from Pakistan, have been killed in the sheikhdom, authorities said on Friday.

“We regret to announce that six people of Asian nationalities have been found dead as a result of the floods,” the interior ministry’s chief of central operations, Ali al-Tunaiji, said.

The ministry later announced the death of a seventh south Asian migrant.

Expressing solidarity with the sheikhdom in what he said was a difficult time, the president said Islamabad was also facing a flood-like situation due to monsoon rains.

July temperatures in the UAE regularly hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) but its east coast can also be affected by the Indian Ocean monsoon.

When torrential rain falls on sun-baked earth, it can lead to flash flooding.

The president also urged the international community to work closely to ward off impacts of the climate change.

“At this difficult time, Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and government of the UAE,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

The prime minister said he has “directed the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi to extend full support to the affected families”.

MISSION IN CONTACT WITH FAMILIES OF PAKISTANI VICTIMS

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office, in a press statement, said the government and people of Pakistan extended heartfelt condolences to their UAE counterparts.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speediest recovery of those injured. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the fraternal people and Government of the United Arab Emirates,” it said.

The spokesperson further informed the embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general in Dubai were in contact with the Emirati government and families of the dead Pakistan nationals.

The missions had been directed to closely coordinate with the local authorities to extend full support to them.

Staff Report

