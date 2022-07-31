Top leadership expresses grief over deaths in UAE floods

— PM directs Emirate missions to ‘extend full support’ to families of Pakistani victims

ISLAMABAD: The president and prime minister on Sunday expressed grief over the death of people after unseasonable downpours triggered flash flooding in the eastern districts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

In a series of tweets, Arif Alvi prayed for the bereaved families to bear the loss of their loved ones with fortitude.

He also prayed for the speedy recovery of injured people.

صدر مملکت ڈاکٹر عارف علوی کامتحدہ عرب امارات میں سیلاب سے ہونےوالے جانی نقصان پر دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار صدر مملکت کا سیلاب میں پاکستانی شہریوں کی اموات پربھی اظہار افسوس صدر مملکت کی سوگواران سے تعزیت اور ان کیلیے صبرجمیل کی دعا صدر مملکت کی زخمیوں کی جلد صحتیابی کیلیے بھی دعا pic.twitter.com/NZUv3dgmx7 — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) July 31, 2022

At least seven people, including five from Pakistan, have been killed in the sheikhdom, authorities said on Friday.

“We regret to announce that six people of Asian nationalities have been found dead as a result of the floods,” the interior ministry’s chief of central operations, Ali al-Tunaiji, said.

The ministry later announced the death of a seventh south Asian migrant.

Expressing solidarity with the sheikhdom in what he said was a difficult time, the president said Islamabad was also facing a flood-like situation due to monsoon rains.

July temperatures in the UAE regularly hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) but its east coast can also be affected by the Indian Ocean monsoon.

When torrential rain falls on sun-baked earth, it can lead to flash flooding.

The president also urged the international community to work closely to ward off impacts of the climate change.

“At this difficult time, Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people and government of the UAE,” Shehbaz Sharif said.

The prime minister said he has “directed the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi to extend full support to the affected families”.

Grieved to learn about the loss of precious lives, including those of the Pakistani nationals, in the damage caused by floods in the United Arab Emirates. My most sincere sympathies & heartfelt condolences are with the bereaved families. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 31, 2022

MISSION IN CONTACT WITH FAMILIES OF PAKISTANI VICTIMS

Meanwhile, the Foreign Office, in a press statement, said the government and people of Pakistan extended heartfelt condolences to their UAE counterparts.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speediest recovery of those injured. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the fraternal people and Government of the United Arab Emirates,” it said.

The spokesperson further informed the embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the consulate general in Dubai were in contact with the Emirati government and families of the dead Pakistan nationals.

The missions had been directed to closely coordinate with the local authorities to extend full support to them.