Journalist Akhtar Baloch passes away

KARACHI: Journalist and historian Akhtar Baloch passed away in Karachi on Sunday after a brief illness.

Baloch penned several books on Karachi history, including Karanchi Wala and Yehi Mera Watan.

Members of the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) also prayed for the departed soul. Baloch was a senior member of the union and council member of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP).

Baloch’s friends, family members and well-wishers on social media expressed their grief on the demise of the journalist.