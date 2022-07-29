NATIONAL

Setting aside WM’s order, President directs PR to appoint complainant

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday directed Pakistan Railways to consider the appointment of a complainant against the deceased employees’ children quota after the death of his father who died in service.

The president set aside Wafaqi Mohtasib’s (WM) order by observing that the directions issued by the Ministry of Railways (MoR) to Pakistan Railways (PR) were not entertained while passing the impugned order by Mohtasib.

He directed PR to appoint the complainant Saqib Razzaq and report the compliance to Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Secretariat within the stipulated time period.

While dilating, the president observed that the Ministry of Railways had directed Pakistan Railways to consider appointing the complainant on contract under Assistance Package on the post of BS-10 or below in commensuration with his qualification on the basis of Establishment Division’s relevant office memorandum which was overlooked by WM while passing the judgement.

As per details, the complainant had sought appointment in PR against the deceased employees’ children quota after his father’s demise during service on April 5, 2022 which was denied to him by PR on the plea that his father had died on April 5, 2002 while the PM assistance package was introduced on July 1, 2005.

Feeling aggrieved, he filed a representation before Wafaqi Mohtasib which was rejected in favour of PR.

Later, he sought justice from the President of Pakistan and filed a representation.

The president accepted the complainant’s plea and directed PR to consider his appointment in the light of directions issued to PR by MoR and the Establishment Division’s relevant office memorandum.

