Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura to fall on August 9

By Staff Report
Sunni Muslims take part in an Ashura procession during the month of Muharram in Karachi on August 30, 2020. - Ashura is a period of mourning for Shiite Muslims during Muharram commemorations to mark the seven-century martyrdom of Prophet Mohammad's grandson Imam Hussein who was killed in battle in Karbala in Iraq 680 AD. (Photo by Rizwan TABASSUM / AFP) (Photo by RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee on Friday announced that the Muharram moon has not been sighted in the country, hence the first of Muharram will fall on July 31 (Sunday).

According to a statement issued by the committee, the Ashura — Muharram 10 — will be observed on August 9.

The meeting for the sighting was presided over by committee chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

While making the announcement, Maulana Azad said that meetings of zonal crescent sighting committees were held in all the provinces, but no evidence was received from any part of the country.

Staff Report

