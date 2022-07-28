Pakistan ranks 92nd out of 116 countries on the Global Hunger Index (GHI) which aims at mobilising global action to combat hunger. The index includes four indicators: undernourishment, child wasting, stunting, and the under-five mortality rate. While 37.6 per cent of children are stunted, Pakistan has reduced the proportion of the undernourished population from 21.1pc in 2000 to 12.9pc today. Similarly, Pakistan has reduced the prevalence of wasting in under-five children from 14.1pc in 2000 to 7.1pc in 2020.

Concern Worldwide and Welthungerhilfe published a report on global hunger which stated: “As the year 2030 approaches, achievement of the world’s commitment to zero hunger is tragically distant.” Furthermore, it claims that current projections show that the world as a whole — and 47 countries in particular — will fail to achieve even low-income status by 2030.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP) Global Report on Food Crises 2021, food crises will become more widespread and severe, with a bleak outlook for 2021. The WFP estimates that 41 million people are on the verge of starvation.

Food security is under threat from a variety of sources, including growing conflicts, extreme weather events caused by global climate change, and the economic and health issues posed by Covid. Food insecurity refers to more than just a lack of food in the market. It also indicates a lack of funds to obtain food, let alone nutritious and wholesome food.

More Pakistanis are now facing food insecurity as a result of double-digit food price increases and declining income over the last three years. According to WFP, 18pc of Pakistanis suffer from acute food insecurity. The WFP claims that access to affordable food is the biggest barrier to achieving a balanced diet, and that the majority of Pakistanis are unable to do so. Hence, increasing food availability is insufficient to end hunger and under-nutrition. If universal food security and the pervasive concern of stunting and wasting among children are to be dealt with, it is just as important, if not more, to ensure that people have access to healthy and safe meals. The number of individuals who are food-insecure has increased, while social and economic imbalances have only gotten worse as a result of our economic and financial policies. The government must work to enhance the value chain of fruit and vegetable crops while also assuring the availability of storage facilities in order to prevent future food crises.

Muhammad Abdullah

Karachi