Seminar highlights Pakistan tourism potential in Myanmar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar organized a seminar on tourism promotion in Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on Wednesday.

Large number of Tour Operators and various officials of tourism organizations participated in the seminar while the potential of tourism was highlighted with the help of various documentary films and presentations by key note speakers, said a press release issued by PTDC here.

After the opening comments, PTDC’s Managing Director, Aftab ur Rehman Rana gave a detailed presentation about the potential of tourism in Pakistan highlighting various steps taken by the Government of Pakistan to promote tourism in the country. After that there was a presentation made by Dr Nadeem Omer Tarar that highlighted the great heritage of Gandhara and potential of Budhist Tourism in Pakistan.

MD PTDC on the occasion said Pakistan is a country which is full of diverse inventory of tourism attractions, has worlds’ tallest mountains on earth in the north and longest glaciers that provide great opportunity to promote various forms of adventure tourism in Pakistan. Recently we have summer season of climbing in Pakistan and already 1400 top climbers available in Pakistan attempting various mountain peaks. Landscapes of these areas is very diverse and unique in terms of its geological features. Karakoram highway which links Pakistan to China is the only developed road in the world where you can see 8000 meter peaks and number of 7000 meter peaks just driving on the road.

“We have hundreds of beautiful lakes with amazing landscapes and many of these lakes are only accessible through trekking routes. The Makran coast also has wonderful landscapes as on one side you can see the Rocky Mountains and other side there are most beautiful sandy beaches that is reflective of ideal marine environment in Pakistan,” he said, adding that, in terms of human history, we have one of the oldest civilizations including Mehergarh, most renowned world Heritage sites, Hindu shrines, Sikh Gudarawars, shrines of Sufi Saints and Buddhist heritage of Gandhara. He remarked that all of these places are safe and foreign tourists can plan their trips with the help of PTDC to see all of these places.

Sharing brief glimpse of Pakistan’s Tourism attractions including the beautiful landscapes, highest peaks, cultural heritage, seasons, beautiful coastal lines and thousands of sites that are full of cultural and historical significance, MD PTDC said there is a lot of opportunity for investment in the tourism sector as recently government of Pakistan has taken some bold steps for promotion of tourism.

Pakistan has introduced E-Visa facility for 191 countries, various integrated tourism plans have been made by the provincial governments, Skardu airport has been declared as an International airport to promote adventure tourism in the Northern region. While four new tourism zones have been created with modern tourism facilities.

Javed Khan, Charge de Affairs spoke on Tourism and General Visa Policy and procedure for application of Visas. Monk, Dr Ashin Soubita gave remarks on Gandhara Heritage in Pakistan While Col. Imran Khan, Defence Attache of Pakistan gave closing remarks of the seminar. He said that Pakistan is peaceful and a safe country as the Government of Pakistan takes full responsibility of tourists travelling to Pakistan. Moreover, any religious delegation visiting Pakistan from Myanmar will be given dedicated security. The organizers also offered the Monks that if they wish to visit Pakistan in a group, the Embassy of Pakistan will help in coordination with PTDC and their comprehensive tour will be planned with foolproof security.

Earlier, various documentary films on landscape and cultural heritage of Pakistan were shown including a detailed documentary on Baluchtistan and one on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Later, shields, printed material on tourism of Pakistan and a book on Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan was presented to the monks.