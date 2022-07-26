Experts for adopting precautionary measures against electrical hazards during rains

KARACHI: Considering the increase in electrocution cases, the Institute of Family Medicine at Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures against electrical hazards.

Experts suggested that people should stay away from the electric poles and desist from attempting to free somebody in contact with an electrical power line, said the statement released here on Tuesday.

If the emergency personnel are unable to turn the power off, they should try to separate the victim using a non-conductive object such as a dry wooden stick, they added.

Vice Chancellor JSMU Professor Amjad Siraj Memon said that during emergencies, the general public should remain extra vigilant and avoid taking risks in the absence of medical assistance or any health professional.

He added that Jinnah Sindh Medical University provides research-based recommendations and first aid measures that can be safely used at the time of occurrence.

Chairperson Institute of Family Medicine-JSMU Professor Marie Andrades said that in case of electrocution, the victim’s organs may be badly affected, the blood in the body may be burnt and the damaged tissue could affect the person’s mental health resulting in fatal injuries.

She further added that electrocution victim may experience amnesia, seizure, or respiratory arrest. It is advisable to immediately notify the relevant authorities, center, or police immediately, or resort to the emergency helpline numbers provided by the government, she said.

Assistant Professor Kiran Zeeshan also advised that it’s prudent to get pre-hospital care while transferring the electrocuted person who should be placed on his left side during transfer to hospital.

She stressed upon taking special care of children during rain and educating them about the dangers of electrocution.

Professor Andrades further advised to refrain from touching electric poles and wires or any low-lying power lines, earth all electrical appliances, and place a dry towel on the floor before using an iron, avoid coming in contact with water or any object in water near a downed power line.