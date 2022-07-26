President clarifies media report on remarks on COAS appointment

The President House on Tuesday clarified that the media report attributed to President Dr Arif Alvi regarding the army’s constitutional role as well as the early appointment of chief of the army staff were “factually incorrect” and reported “out of context.”

In a statement issued by the Presidency, the president clarified that the news item aired by certain electronic media channels saying the statement attributed to him regarding the constitutional role was taken out of context.

He said that “role of the army has been clearly defined under articles 8(3)(a), 39, 243 to 245 and entry No. 1 & 2 of the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution, therefore, said news items have been reported out of context and are factually incorrect,” the president explained.

Moreover, the president also clarified the statement attributed to him regarding the early appointment of the army chief.

“What the President had said was that if the appointment of army chief takes place through the laid down procedure, containing the formal approval of relevant institutions and offices then he would have no objection to it,” he commented.

Earlier, reports suggested that President Arif Alvi met with senior journalists and said that he does not have any objection to an early appointment of the Army Chief. The President’s house can mediate dialogues but only when all parties want to sit at the table, he added.

President Arif Alvi has said that the President’s house can stage dialogue only if all parties agree to talks.

The head of the state said that in his opinion clear mandate is essential. He did not commit any treachery, if anyone has committed it, they should be held accountable, he added.

Arif Alvi said that the threatening cypher should be thoroughly investigated so that people can know its reality. America does not want to sabotage its relationship with Pakistan, he added.

Alvi added that the impression that he and the PM have a tense relationship is false. As President he does not have the authority to initiate any dialogues, he added.

‘A total of 74 summaries were sent to me since this government took charge, I signed 69 of them immediately,’ he said. The rest of the summaries were not held back due to anyone’s pressure, he added.

The President said that he did not consult PTI Chairman Imran Khan over the NAB and EVM amendment bills.