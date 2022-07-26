NATIONAL

Sheikh Rasheed urges PDM parties to name their ‘favorite judges’

By News Desk

Former interior minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed has expressed his indignation for calling the bench headed by CJP as a ‘fixed bench’.

Sheikh Rasheed was reacting to the criticism of coalition government on the judges. In his tweet, the former minister said it is very sad to call the bench of SC, a ‘fixed bench’.

Sheikh Rasheed said that the Supreme Court is being targeted. He asked the PDM parties who are their favorite judges?

All government parties had announced to boycott the court proceedings after the three-member bench of the Supreme Court rejected their plea to form a full court bench on the matter.

While addressing a press conference at the Prime Minister’s House, the head of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that they raised a demand for the supremacy of law and justice in the country.

Previous article‘No objection to early appointment of Army Chief’, says President
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

‘No objection to early appointment of Army Chief’, says President

President Arif Alvi on Tuesday met with senior journalists and said that he does not have any objection to an early appointment of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Experts for adopting precautionary measures against electrical hazards during rains

KARACHI: Considering the increase in electrocution cases, the Institute of Family Medicine at Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) urged citizens to adopt precautionary...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan Army troops busy in rescue, relief effort in flood-hit areas

Pakistan Army troops are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in areas hit by recent urban flooding in various parts of the...
Read more
NATIONAL

CTD seeks record of KU suicide attack suspect from NADRA

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has sought record of an alleged terrorist from NADRA in the Karachi University suicide attack in April. Police had arrested an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Marriyum questions different interpretations of similar letters written by Imran, Shujaat

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday questioned why there was difference in the interpretation of Imran Khan's letter as party chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

CM Balochistan for aerial operation in flood-hit Aurki, Lasbela

ISLAMABAD: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday took notice of flood situation in Aurki area of Lasbela district and issued instructions...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

CTD seeks record of KU suicide attack suspect from NADRA

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has sought record of an alleged terrorist from NADRA in the Karachi University suicide attack in April. Police had arrested an...

Marriyum questions different interpretations of similar letters written by Imran, Shujaat

CM Balochistan for aerial operation in flood-hit Aurki, Lasbela

Khurshid Shah for complete restoration of Naleem Jhelum Hydro Project

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.