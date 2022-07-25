NATIONAL

JUI-F to become party in petition related to Punjab CM election

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday announced becoming a party in Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s petition against Punjab Assembly Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s ruling in chief minister’s election.

Addressing a press conference flanked by party leaders including Akram Khan Durrani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri, he said that the JUI-F would move a petition in the Supreme Court to make it a party in the case regarding Punjab CM election.

He called for the constitution of a full court bench of the apex court for hearing the petition filed against the deputy speaker Punjab Assembly in Supreme Court, Lahore Registry in the wee hours of Saturday.

He said that party chief had the final authority to decide the issues related to his political party and all others office bearers were only his (the party chief’s) subordinates. “A party leader directs his parliamentary party despite not being a member, however, a new discussion has been started that only parliamentary leader has the authority to lead the party in assembly.”

He said that Pervaiz Elahi’s son Moonis Elahi had comprehended the contents of the letter written by Chaurdhry Shujaat Hussain to deputy speaker and acceded imminent defeat to his father in the elections of coveted CM’s slot.

Severely criticizing Imran Khan, he said that Imran’s narrative was totally based on lies, adding that the PTI chairman was only a tool in completion of international agenda to destroy the ideology of the state.

INSTITUTIONS HAVE TO STAY WITHIN LIMITS

Earlier, the JUI-F chief said that the institutions have to stay within the limits. He chaired the party’s core members meeting on the current political situation at his residence in Islamabad. Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, Akram Durrani, Senator Kamran Murtaza and other leaders participated in the consultation meeting and made some decisions.

In the meeting, a senior jurist in the party, Senator Kamran Murtaza briefed the meeting participants on legal issues about Hamza Shehbaz’s case in Supreme Court.

All the JUI members took the decision that the party head Maulana Fazlur Rahman will go to the Supreme Court tomorrow (Monday) along with the leadership of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Addressing the party members in the meeting, Maulana Fazl said institutions have to stay within limits as the PDM leadership will not remain silent anymore.

PM

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also made telephonic contact with Maulana Fazl and discuss the strategy for hearing of Hamza Shehbahz case in the Supreme Court.

They also discussed the issue of filing a petition for the full court.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

37-member Punjab cabinet sworn in

LAHORE: A 37-member Punjab cabinet was sworn in at a ceremony held at the Governor's House here on Sunday evening amid severe political crisis,...
NATIONAL

Roaring flood wash away small hydel plants, houses in KP

PESHAWAR: At least 50 homes and small power plants were destroyed by flash-floods brought by heavy rains in Kandia tehsil of Upper Kohistan while...
NATIONAL

Coalition up ante for full bench as SC takes up Mazari’s ruling case today

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial will hear the petition filed by...
NATIONAL

Soldier martyred in DI Khan

RAWALPINDI: A fire exchange took place between troops and terrorists in Draban, Dera Ismail Khan District on Sunday, said an ISPR press release. According to ISPR,...
NATIONAL

PTI top brass huddle reviews post-Punjab CM poll scenario

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday chaired an important consultative session of the political committee to discuss...
NATIONAL

Pakistan rejects, strongly condemns baseless comments by Indian Defence Minister: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sunday completely rejected and strongly condemned the unwarranted and totally unacceptable comments made by the Indian Defence Minister at a recent event...
