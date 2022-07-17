Sindh allows police to recover Dua Zehra, arrest Zaheer Ahmed

Sindh Home Department has allowed the police to recover Dua Zehra and arrest her ‘husband’ Zaheer Ahmed in the alleged kidnapping case.

Teenage girl Dua Zehra went missing from her house in Karachi on April 16 and later surfaced and announced to marry Zaheer in Lahore.

The home department in its letter, has issued orders to the anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) for recovery of Dua and arrest of Zaheer Ahmed in the abduction case.

“The in-charge police party should get transit remand from court after arrests,” according to the government order. “Be careful of human rights while shifting the accused and the abductee to Karachi,” the letter read. “The officer in-charge should also take care that no person from the opposite party travel with the accused,” according to the letter.

Dua Zehra will be shifted to Karachi after her recovery with the permission of the Punjab home department.