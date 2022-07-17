Covid-19 daily report: 605 new cases, two deaths

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 605 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths during the last 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Sunday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,546,252 after adding the new cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

According to the ministry’s statistics, a total of 30,440 people died from Covid-19 in Pakistan, with two more deaths recorded on Saturday.

On Saturday 21,233 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 2.85 percent.

Currently, there are 173 active cases that are in critical condition in the South Asian country.