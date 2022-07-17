NATIONAL

Covid-19 daily report: 605 new cases, two deaths

By Staff Report
TOPSHOT - Motorists make their way on a busy street alongside a market area as COVID-19 coronavirus cases still increase in the country, in Karachi on June 17, 2020. - Pakistan, which has recorded 150,000 cases and about 3,000 deaths, Prime Minister Imran Khan resisted a nationwide lockdown, saying the country could ill afford it. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 605 new Covid-19 cases and two more deaths during the last 24 hours, the ministry of health said on Sunday.

The tally of infected people increased to 1,546,252 after adding the new cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

According to the ministry’s statistics, a total of 30,440 people died from Covid-19 in Pakistan, with two more deaths recorded on Saturday.

On Saturday 21,233 tests for Covid-19 were conducted in Pakistan while the positivity rate stood at 2.85 percent.

Currently, there are 173 active cases that are in critical condition in the South Asian country.

