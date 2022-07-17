PM directs for preventive measures to stop spread of dengue

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed for special preventive measures to stop the spread of the dengue virus in the country.

He was chairing a review meeting here on the situation regarding the disease.

The PM asked the Punjab chief secretary to form a special committee to undertake to monitor in detail the arrangements made by the administrations in all 36 districts for eradication of the virus.

He stressed the district administration had a vital role in taking steps in phases in the campaign against dengue and the staff working under it should be trained so it could adopt modern technical ways to take effective steps against dengue on a war footing.

Sharif said in the past when the dengue epidemic started, Pakistan successfully tackled the disease and was recognised for its efforts at the international level and this performance needed to be repeated.

The prime minister ordered all possible steps to make people aware of the disease and ensure their protection in public places against the deadly virus.

The chief secretary and Board of Investment secretary, among others, attended the meeting.

Rawalpindi commissioner and Islamabad deputy commissioner participated in the meeting through video link.