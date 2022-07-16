World

FIR against men who allegedly offered Namaz at Lucknow’s Lulu Mall

By Agencies

LUCKNOW: The police in Indian state of Uttar Pradesh registered a first information report (FIR) against Muslims for offering namaz (prayers) in the newly opened Lulu Mall in Lucknow.

The FIR was registered following a protest by Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha, a Hindutva outfit, after a video purportedly showing some Muslims offering namaz in the Mall went viral. In the FIR, the Muslims have been charged for “promoting enmity” between religious groups.

The Mahasabha launched a protest in Lucknow against the Lulu group and its owner, Yusuffali M.A., for allowing visitors to offer namaz in the mall arena. The activists of Mahasabha exerted pressure on the district administration for action against the mall management and the people seen in the viral video.

Subsequently, the mall’s authorities issued a statement and distanced themselves from the ‘controversy’. Fearing serious backlash and financial losses, the mall management was forced to send out a letter to Sushant Golf City police in connection with the incident. It clarified that those offering namaz were not employees of the mall but visitors, and said it will ensure that no such incident repeats. The management put up notices on the premises stating that it will not allow any religious activity in the mall.

Agencies

