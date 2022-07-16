NATIONAL

PM Shehbaz exempted from appearance in Ashiana Housing case

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Accountability Court on Saturday granted exemption to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in Ashiana Housing Scheme case hearing while Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz has been granted exemption for Ramzan Sugar Mills case for one day.

The Father-son duo did not appear in the two different references as they submitted the plea, requesting the court to allow them exemption from appearing in the hearing.

In Ramzan Sugar Mills reference, Hamza prayed that he has been busy in the meetings regarding the after effects of monsoon.

While PM Shehbaz has already been given exemption from appearing in the hearings of Ramza Sugar Mills case. After the hearing, the court adjourned the case till August 13.

Staff Report

