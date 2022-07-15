NATIONAL

Lahore student goes missing

By Monitoring Report
Pakistani policemen escort the police van carrying a suspect accused of raping and murdering a young girl as they leave an anti-terrorist court in Lahore on January 24, 2018. Pakistani police on January 23 arrested the key suspect accused of raping and murdering a young girl in a case that enraged the country and stoked fears a serial killer was preying on children in the city of Kasur. The killing of six-year-old Zainab Fatima Ameen -- the 12th child found raped and murdered in Kasur within a two-kilometre radius in the last two years -- sparked riots, with thousands swarming police stations and setting fire to politicians' homes, accusing authorities of inaction. / AFP PHOTO / ARIF ALI (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: A 20-year-old student, purportedly of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), went missing from outside the institution, police said on Friday.

As per the first information report (FIR), Laiba Khan, a resident of the Maraghzar Colony neighbourhood of Lahore, was dropped off by her brother at the university’s entrance in the morning.

However, when her brother went to pick her up at 11:30 am, she did not show up. He then called her on her mobile which was switched off. Later in the evening, Khan’s family filed an FIR with the police.

Police said an investigation was underway to find the student, and “she will be recovered soon”.

Monitoring Report

NATIONAL

Rain-related accidents leave 165 killed, 171 injured

ISLAMABAD: A total of 165 people were killed and 171 others injured in separate rain-related accidents during the pre-monsoon season since June 14, the...
NATIONAL

PM's son declared permanent PO in money laundering case

LAHORE: A special court in Lahore on Friday declared Suleman Shehbaz, son of the prime minister, and Tahir Naqvi, a second accused, permanent proclaimed...
NATIONAL

Two injured as PML-N office 'attacked' in Lahore ahead of by-polls

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) camp office was vandalised and two workers present there were injured when several unidentified people stormed it late...
NATIONAL

Pakistan, China maritime drill concludes

SHANGHAI: Navies of China and Pakistan concluded a four-day joint maritime exercise codenamed Sea Guardians-2. Operation planning, professional expertise exchanges, and cultural and sports competitions...
NATIONAL

Rs16.19 mn relief for plaintiffs on ombudsman's order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, legal relief of Rs16.19 million has been provided to women applicants from...
NATIONAL

Army kills nine militants after officer's death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army forces backed by helicopters killed at least nine militants after the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) group abducted and executed an...
Sports

Aamir Sohail says big bucks 'good for cricket'

LAHORE: Former captain and match-fixing witness Aamir Sohail welcomes the deluge of legitimate money into cricket that has seen players make millions in tournaments,...

Pakistan, China maritime drill concludes

Rs16.19 mn relief for plaintiffs on ombudsman's order

Army kills nine militants after officer's death

