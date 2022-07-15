Lahore student goes missing

LAHORE: A 20-year-old student, purportedly of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), went missing from outside the institution, police said on Friday.

As per the first information report (FIR), Laiba Khan, a resident of the Maraghzar Colony neighbourhood of Lahore, was dropped off by her brother at the university’s entrance in the morning.

However, when her brother went to pick her up at 11:30 am, she did not show up. He then called her on her mobile which was switched off. Later in the evening, Khan’s family filed an FIR with the police.

Police said an investigation was underway to find the student, and “she will be recovered soon”.