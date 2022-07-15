Two injured as PML-N office ‘attacked’ in Lahore ahead of by-polls

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) camp office was vandalised and two workers present there were injured when several unidentified people stormed it late on Thursday, party’s candidate Nazir Ahmad Chohan claimed.

Chohan, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) dissident, was elected as a member of the Punjab Assembly from PP-167 (Lahore-XXIV) in 2018 but de-seated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for crossing the floor during the election for the chief minister when he and 24 of his fellow lawmakers voted for Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N vice president.

He is now contesting in the same constituency on a PML-N ticket in the by-election that will be held on July 17.

Describing how the events unfolded, Chohan said: “Eight to 10 people targeted the office” near the Hamdard Chowk neighbourhood. “The attackers broke the windows of my office,” Chohan said, adding that two workers were injured in the incident.

Footage aired by broadcasters showed broken glass scattered across the floor and a location that appeared to have been ransacked.

پی ٹی آئی غنڈوں نے مسلم لیگ ن کے مرکزی دفتر پر حملہ کر دیا۔ 17 جولائی سے پہلے ہی ان لوگوں سے اپنی ہار برداشت نہیں ہو رہی تو اپنے آقا فتنہ خان کو خوش کرنے کے لئے اوچھے ہتھکنڈے اختیار کر رہے ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/9P58RRVGuv — Nazir Chohan (@nazir_chohan) July 14, 2022

Meanwhile, PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Imran Nazeer blamed PTI for the attack. “Miscreants who attended a PTI rally attacked Chohan’s office,” he alleged.

He added the injured were taken to hospital and the police had reached Chohan’s office.

“The suspects will be arrested with the help of CCTV footage,” Nazeer said.