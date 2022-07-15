NATIONAL

Two injured as PML-N office ‘attacked’ in Lahore ahead of by-polls

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) camp office was vandalised and two workers present there were injured when several unidentified people stormed it late on Thursday, party’s candidate Nazir Ahmad Chohan claimed.

Chohan, a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) dissident, was elected as a member of the Punjab Assembly from PP-167 (Lahore-XXIV) in 2018 but de-seated by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for crossing the floor during the election for the chief minister when he and 24 of his fellow lawmakers voted for Hamza Shehbaz, PML-N vice president.

He is now contesting in the same constituency on a PML-N ticket in the by-election that will be held on July 17.

Describing how the events unfolded, Chohan said: “Eight to 10 people targeted the office” near the Hamdard Chowk neighbourhood. “The attackers broke the windows of my office,” Chohan said, adding that two workers were injured in the incident.

Footage aired by broadcasters showed broken glass scattered across the floor and a location that appeared to have been ransacked.

Meanwhile, PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Imran Nazeer blamed PTI for the attack. “Miscreants who attended a PTI rally attacked Chohan’s office,” he alleged.

He added the injured were taken to hospital and the police had reached Chohan’s office.

“The suspects will be arrested with the help of CCTV footage,” Nazeer said.

Previous articleLahore student goes missing
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Lahore student goes missing

LAHORE: A 20-year-old student, purportedly of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), went missing from outside the institution, police said on Friday. As per the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan, China maritime drill concludes

SHANGHAI: Navies of China and Pakistan concluded a four-day joint maritime exercise codenamed Sea Guardians-2. Operation planning, professional expertise exchanges, and cultural and sports competitions...
Read more
NATIONAL

Rs16.19 mn relief for plaintiffs on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, legal relief of Rs16.19 million has been provided to women applicants from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Army kills nine militants after officer’s death

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army forces backed by helicopters killed at least nine militants after the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) group abducted and executed an...
Read more
NATIONAL

Intermittent rain to continue till July 18 in Karachi, parts of country

LAHORE: A further spell is expected in Karachi on Friday (today) as the series of monsoon rain has been forecast to continue intermittently until...
Read more
NATIONAL

Coronavirus infections near 800 mark after exponential growth

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 779 confirmed Covid-19 infections and two deaths during the last 24 hours, after exponential growth saw cases more than double in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Rs16.19 mn relief for plaintiffs on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan, legal relief of Rs16.19 million has been provided to women applicants from...

Army kills nine militants after officer’s death

Intermittent rain to continue till July 18 in Karachi, parts of country

Coronavirus infections near 800 mark after exponential growth

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.