Four militants killed in North Waziristan shootout: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army said it killed four terrorists in an exchange of fire on Wednesday in the restive North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the troops “observed and engaged” militants’ movement in the Datta Khel town in the district.

“During exchange of fire, 4 […] terrorists got killed,” the agency, which acts as the media wing of the military, said. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants who were involved in attacks on security forces, it added.

Skirmishes between militants and security forces in the former tribal districts that lie on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border occur frequently. The area is a former stronghold of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group.

The TTP, which has fought for years to overthrow the government in Islamabad, is a separate movement from the Afghan Taliban but its fighters and senior leaders have long been known to shelter in the lawless eastern border regions of Afghanistan.