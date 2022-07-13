NATIONAL

Four militants killed in North Waziristan shootout: ISPR

By Staff Report
Pakistani army soldiers gather near a vehicle at a border terminal in Ghulam Khan, a town in North Waziristan, on the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, on January 27, 2019. - Afghans harboured furtive hopes on January 27 that talks between the US and Taliban leaders could end decades of conflict, despite fears an American withdrawal might unleash even more violence. American negotiators and the Taliban on January 26 said the two sides had made substantial progress in the most recent round of talks in Qatar, promising to meet again to continue discussions that could pave the way for official peace negotiations. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army said it killed four terrorists in an exchange of fire on Wednesday in the restive North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the troops “observed and engaged” militants’ movement in the Datta Khel town in the district.

“During exchange of fire, 4 […] terrorists got killed,” the agency, which acts as the media wing of the military, said. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants who were involved in attacks on security forces, it added.

Skirmishes between militants and security forces in the former tribal districts that lie on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border occur frequently. The area is a former stronghold of the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group.

The TTP, which has fought for years to overthrow the government in Islamabad, is a separate movement from the Afghan Taliban but its fighters and senior leaders have long been known to shelter in the lawless eastern border regions of Afghanistan.

Staff Report

