NATIONAL

Rainfall forecast for parts of country

By Staff Report
RAWALPINDI, PAKISTAN, SEPTEMBER 7: A Pakistani motorcyclist drives his motorbike through a flooded street following heavy rain which submerged the low-lying areas causing damage to the properties in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, on September 7, 2021. (Photo by Muhammad Reza/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

— Karachi braces for a second spell of heavy showers, flooding and travel disruption

ISLAMABAD: Strong winds and heavy rains are forecast for parts of the country including Islamabad this week, because a strong jet stream is steering low-pressure systems across that part of the world.

Large rainfall is expected in the Pothohar Plateau, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, and Kashmir, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday.

The temperature in some major cities recorded this morning was: Islamabad at 25 degrees, Lahore 30, Karachi and Peshawar 39, Quetta 24, Gilgit 26, Murree 17 and Muzaffarabad 24.

Meanwhile, the administration in Karachi was told to brace for yet another spell of heavy monsoon showers and possible flooding days after it braved a deadly and destructive period of deluge during Eid ul-Adha.

Heavy showers may cause flooding and travel disruption, with forecasters warning there is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep flood waters that could cause danger to life.

“Another strong monsoon low-pressure area” was likely to approach Sindh on Thursday (July 14) and persist till Monday (July 18), the PMD said.

“Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-thunderstorms with few heavy/very heavy falls are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Naushero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore districts between July 14 and July 18,” it predicted.

Forecasters are also warning of difficult driving conditions, with road closures and power cuts possible.

Meanwhile, Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa was flown over to Karachi to oversee the impact of urban flooding due to recent spells of rains.

He was also briefed about the latest situation of flooding and the support military provided to the civil administration in the provincial metropolis.

Previous articleFour militants killed in North Waziristan shootout: ISPR
Next articleTwo arrested for selling drugs in universities
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

PTI takes N League to ECP as ‘rigging’ fuels fears of dirty by-polls

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) filed Wednesday a petition in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), claiming the Punjab government was working behind the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Regional peace linked to Kashmir resolution: Pakistan tells UN

NEW YORK: Munir Akram, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, on Wednesday said securing a resolution for the Kashmir dispute was crucial in...
Read more
NATIONAL

Two arrested for selling drugs in universities

ISLAMABAD: Police have arrested two alleged drug dealers who sold drugs to university students in Karachi, police said. The dealers were arrested following an intelligence-based...
Read more
NATIONAL

Four militants killed in North Waziristan shootout: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army said it killed four terrorists in an exchange of fire on Wednesday in the restive North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Flight brings 181 Afghans from Pakistan to the Netherlands

THE HAGUE: A group of 181 Afghans has arrived in the Netherlands on a chartered flight from Pakistan, the Dutch government said Wednesday, the...
Read more
NATIONAL

Punjab ombudsman settles decade-old salary dispute

LAHORE: As a result of an own-motion notice of Punjab Ombudsman retired Maj. Azam Suleman Khan over the news about the delay in payment...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Four militants killed in North Waziristan shootout: ISPR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army said it killed four terrorists in an exchange of fire on Wednesday in the restive North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan. According to...

Flight brings 181 Afghans from Pakistan to the Netherlands

Punjab ombudsman settles decade-old salary dispute

Inflation, rain put dampers on Eid ul-Adha in Pakistan

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.