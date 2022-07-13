Rainfall forecast for parts of country

— Karachi braces for a second spell of heavy showers, flooding and travel disruption

ISLAMABAD: Strong winds and heavy rains are forecast for parts of the country including Islamabad this week, because a strong jet stream is steering low-pressure systems across that part of the world.

Large rainfall is expected in the Pothohar Plateau, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, upper and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, and Kashmir, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Wednesday.

The temperature in some major cities recorded this morning was: Islamabad at 25 degrees, Lahore 30, Karachi and Peshawar 39, Quetta 24, Gilgit 26, Murree 17 and Muzaffarabad 24.

Meanwhile, the administration in Karachi was told to brace for yet another spell of heavy monsoon showers and possible flooding days after it braved a deadly and destructive period of deluge during Eid ul-Adha.

Heavy showers may cause flooding and travel disruption, with forecasters warning there is a small chance of fast-flowing or deep flood waters that could cause danger to life.

“Another strong monsoon low-pressure area” was likely to approach Sindh on Thursday (July 14) and persist till Monday (July 18), the PMD said.

“Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-thunderstorms with few heavy/very heavy falls are likely to occur in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Tharparkar, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Sanghar, Nawabshah, Naushero Feroz, Khairpur, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Dadu, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Ghotki and Kashmore districts between July 14 and July 18,” it predicted.

Forecasters are also warning of difficult driving conditions, with road closures and power cuts possible.

Meanwhile, Army Chief Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa was flown over to Karachi to oversee the impact of urban flooding due to recent spells of rains.

He was also briefed about the latest situation of flooding and the support military provided to the civil administration in the provincial metropolis.