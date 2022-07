RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the armed forces of Pakistan embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Wednesday.

“Sepoy Waheed Khan, 23, resident of Nowshera having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat,” a brief statement issued by the military’s media wing read.

The ISPR further stated that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate the threat of possible terrorists.