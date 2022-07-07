NATIONAL

Prime Minister receives Turkiye’s new Ambassador

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif received Turkiye’s new Ambassador Mehmet Pacaci today.

The Prime Minister felicitated the Ambassador on his appointment and extended best wishes to him for a successful term in Pakistan.

The Prime Minister stated that Pakistan-Turkiye fraternal ties were unparalleled in inter-state relations in terms of mutual trust, understanding and mutual support on each other’s national causes. He expressed hope that during the Ambassador’s tenure, bilateral cooperation will be further strengthened, especially in the trade and investment domains.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for Turkiye’s steadfast support on Jammu and Kashmir dispute and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment on Turkiye’s core interests.

Recalling his visit to Turkiye in June 2022, the Prime Minister conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the 7th session of High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September 2022.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the significance of 75th anniversary of Pakistan-Turkiye diplomatic relations and underscored the importance of celebrating this milestone in a befitting manner through commemorative events in both countries.

Staff Report

