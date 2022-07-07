Opinion

Suicide and youth 

By Editor's Mail
0
0

Suicide is the leading cause of death in young people. A major cause of suicide is mental illness, very commonly depression. People feeling suicidal are overwhelmed by painful emotions and see death as the only way out, losing sight of the fact that suicide is a permanent “solution” to a temporary state—most people who try to kill themselves.

This not only results in a direct loss of many young lives, but also has disruptive psychosocial and adverse socio-economic effects. From the perspective of public mental health, suicide among young people is a main issue to address.

- Advertisement -

There are many warning signs that can lead people to believe someone is thinking about suicide. Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves. Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live. Talking about being a burden to others. Extreme mood swings. Such changes may be an indication that the person needs help.

People needs suicides stopped education programs. Provide information to students in high schools, build awareness. Provide Workshops and seminars in school, colleges and universities. Little research showing the effectiveness of suicide prevention, crisis intervention, distresslines or suicide education programs in reducing suicide rates.

ZUNERA ABDUL SATTAR 

KARACHI 

Previous articlePrime Minister receives Turkiye’s new Ambassador
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Beauty of Punjabi language

Why is speaking Punjabi at educational campuses deemed uncivilized? Being a native language of a large population in Punjab, it must be given its...
Read more
Comment

Will things fall apart?

AT PENPOINT The need for a re-election to the office of Punjab Chief Minister shows the shambolic nature of the regime. At the Centre, though...
Read more
Comment

Panic is not the solution

An interesting thing here is that Chinese technology is based on reverse engineering, the parts which China gets hold of over the course of...
Read more
Comment

Geopolitical Strategic Competition and Global balance 

Geopolitical is defined as a struggle for the control of geographical entities with an international and global dimension, and the use of such geographical...
Read more
Editorials

A rare consensus

The PML(N) and PPP are currently part of the coalition ruling the country. It would have been no surprise if their leaders had agreed...
Read more
Editorials

Miftah vs Ishaq Dar

There has been a riding tide of reports that former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar is not just returning to Pakistan, but will reclaim his...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

NATIONAL

PM directs to accelerate relief operations in rain-affected areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to accelerate rescue and relief efforts in the areas affected by heavy rains...

Panic is not the solution

Talks with TTP being held in line with constitution: FO

Geopolitical Strategic Competition and Global balance 

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.