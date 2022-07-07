Suicide and youth 

Suicide is the leading cause of death in young people. A major cause of suicide is mental illness, very commonly depression. People feeling suicidal are overwhelmed by painful emotions and see death as the only way out, losing sight of the fact that suicide is a permanent “solution” to a temporary state—most people who try to kill themselves.

This not only results in a direct loss of many young lives, but also has disruptive psychosocial and adverse socio-economic effects. From the perspective of public mental health, suicide among young people is a main issue to address.

There are many warning signs that can lead people to believe someone is thinking about suicide. Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves. Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live. Talking about being a burden to others. Extreme mood swings. Such changes may be an indication that the person needs help.

People needs suicides stopped education programs. Provide information to students in high schools, build awareness. Provide Workshops and seminars in school, colleges and universities. Little research showing the effectiveness of suicide prevention, crisis intervention, distresslines or suicide education programs in reducing suicide rates.

