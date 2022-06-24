Opinion

Positive turnout

By Editor's Mail
14
0

The recent by-elections in Balochistan, despite some incidents of violence, portrayed a positive image of the province as far as the democratic consciousness among the masses is concerned. The turnout rose to 60 per cent compared to around 45pc previously. In contrast, the recent turnout in Karachi was insignificant.

Despite being blighted by a plethora of unresolved issues, Balochistan managed to hold successful by-elections. It is an undeniable fact that the people of Balochistan firmly believe in upholding democratic values as a means to bring about a change in the pathetic conditions in which life has been sustained in the province for decades.

- Advertisement -

The few incidents of violence, though regrettable, were nothing compared to the intense clashes and firing that marked the by-polls in Karachi even though the city has a high literacy rate and enjoys facilities that people in Balochistan can only dream of.

In terms of electoral turnout and the desire to bring about a change through the ballot, the political acumen of Balochistan and its people deserves to be acknowledged and appreciated. Despite being portrayed as a backward, semi-literate province, the voters in Balochistan have proved that they uphold democratic values.

AHSANULLAH MENGAL

HUB

Previous articleDelayed promotions
Next articleTaxing the rich
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

The wounded bear

AT PENPOINT The Russian invasion of Ukraine set off global consequences, and even though no other countries got involved in the fighting, it could well...
Read more
Comment

Indian political alignment with Afghan Taliban 

By: Asad Ali  The realist school of thought wisely said that man is selfish by nature. There are no permanent friends and foes in international...
Read more
Comment

The USA: Champion of democracy or imperialist bully?

By Sunbal Nawaz Lashari No need to delve deeper. Just take a closer look into the historical background of the dubious foundations of the nation...
Read more
Letters

Precautionary measures to curb Congo virus

The National Institute of Health (NIH) issued precautionary measures against Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever’s (CCHF) to avoid its transmission and risk during Eid-ul-Azha. According to...
Read more
Letters

Taxing the rich

According to reports, the coalition administration is pondering several difficult and politically difficult measures in light of the prolonged economic crisis' disproportionate impact on...
Read more
Letters

Delayed promotions

It appears that for the authorities in Sindh, low-ranking policemen exist only to serve, and not to live a normal routine life. They face...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Indian political alignment with Afghan Taliban 

By: Asad Ali  The realist school of thought wisely said that man is selfish by nature. There are no permanent friends and foes in international...

The USA: Champion of democracy or imperialist bully?

Precautionary measures to curb Congo virus

Taxing the rich

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.