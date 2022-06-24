Delayed promotions

It appears that for the authorities in Sindh, low-ranking policemen exist only to serve, and not to live a normal routine life. They face countless professional and personal challenges, such as poor pay and unavailability of facilities, and their sacrifices almost always go unnoticed.

For a number of reasons, the promotion of low-ranking officials, such as police constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), in Sindh have been delayed. In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), those in similar posts are placed in grades 7, 9 and 11, respectively, but in Sindh, they continue offering their services in grades 5, 7 and 9. Isn’t this sheer injustice?

Understandably, this apathy has caused considerable disappointment among the ranks, but there appears to be no effort to address the rising level of frustration. Police officials have tried to raise such issues on several platforms, and the chief minister did issue instructions to form a body to look into the grievances, but, as was feared, nothing happened.

At present, the low-ranking cadre of Sindh Police is apparently hired to do VIP duties till it is time for them to be sacrificed at the altar of national security. The provincial government should stop looking the other way and address the long-standing issues of the police force.

IMDAD HUSSAIN LASHARI

KANDHKOT