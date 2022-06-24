Opinion

Delayed promotions

By Editor's Mail
7
0

It appears that for the authorities in Sindh, low-ranking policemen exist only to serve, and not to live a normal routine life. They face countless professional and personal challenges, such as poor pay and unavailability of facilities, and their sacrifices almost always go unnoticed.

For a number of reasons, the promotion of low-ranking officials, such as police constables, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors (ASI), in Sindh have been delayed. In Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), those in similar posts are placed in grades 7, 9 and 11, respectively, but in Sindh, they continue offering their services in grades 5, 7 and 9. Isn’t this sheer injustice?

- Advertisement -

Understandably, this apathy has caused considerable disappointment among the ranks, but there appears to be no effort to address the rising level of frustration. Police officials have tried to raise such issues on several platforms, and the chief minister did issue instructions to form a body to look into the grievances, but, as was feared, nothing happened.

At present, the low-ranking cadre of Sindh Police is apparently hired to do VIP duties till it is time for them to be sacrificed at the altar of national security. The provincial government should stop looking the other way and address the long-standing issues of the police force.

IMDAD HUSSAIN LASHARI

KANDHKOT

Previous articleStatements on oath won’t do
Next articlePositive turnout
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

The wounded bear

AT PENPOINT The Russian invasion of Ukraine set off global consequences, and even though no other countries got involved in the fighting, it could well...
Read more
Comment

Indian political alignment with Afghan Taliban 

By: Asad Ali  The realist school of thought wisely said that man is selfish by nature. There are no permanent friends and foes in international...
Read more
Comment

The USA: Champion of democracy or imperialist bully?

By Sunbal Nawaz Lashari No need to delve deeper. Just take a closer look into the historical background of the dubious foundations of the nation...
Read more
Letters

Precautionary measures to curb Congo virus

The National Institute of Health (NIH) issued precautionary measures against Crimean-Congo Haemorrhagic Fever’s (CCHF) to avoid its transmission and risk during Eid-ul-Azha. According to...
Read more
Letters

Taxing the rich

According to reports, the coalition administration is pondering several difficult and politically difficult measures in light of the prolonged economic crisis' disproportionate impact on...
Read more
Letters

Positive turnout

The recent by-elections in Balochistan, despite some incidents of violence, portrayed a positive image of the province as far as the democratic consciousness among...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Indian political alignment with Afghan Taliban 

By: Asad Ali  The realist school of thought wisely said that man is selfish by nature. There are no permanent friends and foes in international...

The USA: Champion of democracy or imperialist bully?

Precautionary measures to curb Congo virus

Taxing the rich

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.