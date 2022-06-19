NATIONAL

Fuel quota cut: KP govt fixes petrol limit for ministers, bureaucrats

By Staff Report

PESHAWAR: After a 35 percent fuel quota cut, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has fixed the petrol limit for ministers and bureaucrats.

The provincial ministers and special assistants will now get 390 litres of petrol instead of 600 litres, whereas, the limit of 146 litres of petrol is fixed for the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, home secretary, finance secretary and Inspector General (IG).

The administrative secretaries, commissioner and deputy inspector generals (DIGs) will now get 130 litres of petrol instead of 200 litres, 98 instead of 150 litres will be given to the chairman of the Public Service Commission, 104 instead of 160 litres to deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant deputy commissioners (ADCs), 85 litres to deputy secretary and SEs, 228 instead of 350 litres to assistant commissioners of Malakand and
Hazara Divisions, 715 instead of 1,100 litres for KP House, Islamabad.

Previous articleKumrat Valley – Exploring bounties of nature
Next articleTeachers demand higher time scale
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

HEADLINES

Imran warns of further chaos, inflation if transparent polls are not held forthwith

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday warned against further inflation and chaos if early and transparent elections are not...
Read more
NATIONAL

Never supported recognition of Israel: Mandviwala

ISLAMABAD: PPP Senator Saleem Mandviwala on Sunday backpedaled on his statement with respect to ties with Israel, saying his “words were distorted and taken out...
Read more
NATIONAL

Kumrat Valley – Exploring bounties of nature

KUMRAT: Bewitching natural beauty, cultural richness and unparalleled hospitality of the diverse tourist destinations in Pakistan have always contributed to captivate the attention of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Five die as flood sweeps away pick-up van in Sibi

QUTTA: Five persons including women and children died when flashflood triggered by heavy rains swept away a pick-up van in Sibi area of Balochistan...
Read more
NATIONAL

NAB asks housing scheme’s affectees to file compensation claims by July 20

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has asked the people cheated by illegal housing scheme’s management, companies, individuals to submit their complaints/compensation...
Read more
NATIONAL

Alleged rapist makes Tiktok video in lockup

MULTAN: A social media video (TikTok) of an alleged outlaw, arrested in a rape case, went viral and local citizen expressed concerns over the...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Covid comeback challenge for government

It seems that the covid-19 challenge is not as done and dusted as we had been led to believe. There has been an increase...

Imran warns of further chaos, inflation if transparent polls are not held forthwith

Never supported recognition of Israel: Mandviwala

Teachers demand higher time scale

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.