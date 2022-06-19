Fuel quota cut: KP govt fixes petrol limit for ministers, bureaucrats

PESHAWAR: After a 35 percent fuel quota cut, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has fixed the petrol limit for ministers and bureaucrats.

The provincial ministers and special assistants will now get 390 litres of petrol instead of 600 litres, whereas, the limit of 146 litres of petrol is fixed for the chief secretary, additional chief secretary, home secretary, finance secretary and Inspector General (IG).

The administrative secretaries, commissioner and deputy inspector generals (DIGs) will now get 130 litres of petrol instead of 200 litres, 98 instead of 150 litres will be given to the chairman of the Public Service Commission, 104 instead of 160 litres to deputy commissioners (DCs), assistant deputy commissioners (ADCs), 85 litres to deputy secretary and SEs, 228 instead of 350 litres to assistant commissioners of Malakand and

Hazara Divisions, 715 instead of 1,100 litres for KP House, Islamabad.