18 provided govt jobs on orders of Punjab ombudsman under Rule 17-A

By Staff Report

LAHORE: On the orders of Punjab Ombudsman retired. Major Azam Suleman Khan, 18 complainants from across the province have been provided regular government jobs in public sector departments including agriculture, education, health, finance, district accounts office, highways, cooperative societies and deputy commissioner’s office.

This legal relief has been provided under Rule 17-A of the Punjab Civil Servants (Appointment and Terms of Employment) Rules, 1974.

A spokesman of the office of the ombudsman disclosed in a statement issued on Sunday that Moin Hamza of Sahiwal, Muhammad Awais Sanwal of Vehari, Muzammil Batool of Khushab, Faraz Latif of Narowal, Muhammad Farooq of Bhakar, Zargam Farooq of Dera Ghazi Khan and Qais Amir of Nankana Sahib were among those recruited as junior clerks in provincial government departments in BS-11.

The spokesman added that some other plaintiffs including Yasir Mahmood of Narowal, Muhammad Asif Shah of Multan, Tahir Ahmad Manzoor Butt of Sialkot, Muhammad Shahzad of Nankana Sahib and Muhammad Mubashir Siddiq of Vehari have been recruited as naib-qasid after the involvement of provincial ombudsman office.

Meanwhile, the order suspending the recruitment of one Syed Fida Ali Zaidi from Faisalabad as naib-qasid under Rule 17-A (category b medical retirement) has been withdrawn. The applicant has been reinstated after the involvement of the ombudsman’s office and he has been allowed to continue official duty as an order suspending his recruitment has been withdrawn, the spokesman said.

Similarly, Muhammad Khan of Bhakar was hired as a driver. Munira Bibi of Narowal and Nauman Haider of Toba Tek Singh were provided jobs as chowkidar and Mali respectively.

Muhammad Bashir of Faisalabad and Shamsa Irfan of Mianwali were given jobs as lab attendants in the education department after the involvement of the ombudsman office, the spokesman concluded.

The complainants have thanked the ombudsman office for upholding their legal rights.

