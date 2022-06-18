Three labourers killed in terrorist attack on Harnai camp

HARNAI: Unidentified terrorists killed three workers and injured five others in an attack on a labourers camp near Harnai in Balochistan on Saturday.

According to sources, seven labourers have been reported missing in the attack.

The attackers also set the workers camp on blaze and destroyed vehicles and machinery on the spot.

On information, security forces rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area. The security forces has launched a search operation in the surroundings for the missing labourers.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has strongly condemned the terrorists incident and expressed deep grief over the loss of life. He also sought a report from the officers concerned on the terrorist attack.

“Terrorists will not succeed in their nefarious designs,” he said in a statement. He directed health officials to provide better medical treatment to the injured labourers.