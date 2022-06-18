NATIONAL

Soldier embraces martyrdom fighting terrorists in Miranshah

By Staff Report

RAWALPINDI: A soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with the terrorists in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military media wing said on Saturday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a terrorist, later identified as Ziaullah, was also killed in the fire exchange.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorist, it added.

ISPR in its statement said that martyred Naik Zahid Ahmed embraced martyrdom while valiantly fighting with the terrorists.

Previous articleThree labourers killed in terrorist attack on Harnai camp
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Three labourers killed in terrorist attack on Harnai camp

HARNAI: Unidentified terrorists killed three workers and injured five others in an attack on a labourers camp near Harnai in Balochistan on Saturday. According to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Haq visits Bani Gala: Imran conveyed ‘important message’

ISLAMABAD: Head of Pakistan Muslim League-Ziaul Haq (PML-Z) Ijazul Haq on Saturday called on Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and conveyed an important...
Read more
NATIONAL

Tarin lauds Hammad Azhar over expected removal from grey list

ISLAMABAD: The former Federal Finance minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf senator Shaukat Tarin on Friday gave credit to former Finance minister Hammad Azhar over Pakistan's...
Read more
NATIONAL

By-Poll violence: TLP chief, Kamal booked under terror charges

KARACHI: The Karachi police on Friday registered as many four cases against Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief...
Read more
NATIONAL

FATF praised work, political will of PTI govt: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Friday said that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) repeatedly praised work and...
Read more
NATIONAL

No shift in policy on India, FO clarifies

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani Foreign Office (FO) on Friday clarified that there is no change in Pakistan's policy towards its Eastern neighbour and there is...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.