Soldier embraces martyrdom fighting terrorists in Miranshah

RAWALPINDI: A soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with the terrorists in the Miranshah area of North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the military media wing said on Saturday.

In a statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a terrorist, later identified as Ziaullah, was also killed in the fire exchange.

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorist, it added.

ISPR in its statement said that martyred Naik Zahid Ahmed embraced martyrdom while valiantly fighting with the terrorists.