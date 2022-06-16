World

China confirms presence of water on moon

By Agencies

The indications that rocks gathered by Chang’e 5 lander on the moon have water in them have been confirmed following their testing on earth, Chinese scientists have found.

The scientists shared their discovery in a piece published in the Nature Communications this week, RT reported.

The lunar lander had made its landing on the moon in December 2020 when it gathered about 1.7 kilogrammes of regolith, a mixture of rocks and lunar soil.

In measuring the chemical composition of the material found, the craft used its on-board tools to draw a conclusion.

The data enabled the researchers to determine that water molecules may exist in some 120 parts per million on some of the rocks and at 180 parts per million in others.

In the fresh development, a team representing the Chinese Academy of Sciences confirmed existence of water in the samples while studying the samples brought back to earth.

Interestingly, the sample of soil studied by the experts turned out to be comparatively dry, to analyse it even by the lunar standards, as it showed 28.5 parts per million water levels.

They also found that mineral apatite, which was also among the samples, boasted a water content of 179ppm, a finding consistent with earlier predictions.

It is pertinent to mention that observations made from the telescope and satellites led experts in the past to suspect the presence of water in the moon rocks in the form of hydroxyl or H20.

It is hoped that experts such as astronauts and cosmonauts will be able to derive molecular oxygen and hydrogen from the environment so as to produce water and oxygen for their use.

Previous articleTeam Karachi clinches Sindh region wrestling contest
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Tamil Nadu: Muslims demand anti-Islamophobia Act, arrest of Nupur Sharma

CHENNAI: Maltreated and abused by the rise of virulent Hindu Nationalism, around 1500 protesters gathered in the small town of Nagore in Tamil Nadu...
Read more
World

Kremlin says Western arms ‘useless’ as Europe leaders visit Kyiv

The Kremlin on Thursday warned against new Western weapons supplies to Ukraine as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime...
Read more
World

US airborne raid captures top IS operative in Syria

US coalition forces said they captured a senior Islamic State group bomb maker in a pre-dawn raid Thursday that, witnesses stated, saw troops in...
Read more
World

Saudi embassy in Washington now on ‘Jamal Khashoggi Way’

WASHINGTON: The street in front of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Washington was renamed Wednesday for Jamal Khashoggi as activists vowed never to forget the...
Read more
World

Saudi Arabia adds 19 Yemeni individuals, entities to terror list

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced late Tuesday that it has added 19 Yemeni individuals and entities to its terrorist list. The eight Yemenis and 11 entities...
Read more
World

UK confident it can overturn legal ban on Rwanda plan

LONDON: Britain pressed on with its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda on Wednesday despite a last-minute intervention by European judges that grounded...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Barrister Sultan briefs British MPs on latest situation in IIOJK

President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood while highlighting the fast deteriorating political and human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and...

PTI leadership defaming institutions for personal gains: Hamza

Pakistan invites Turkey to invest in CPEC SEZs

PML-N shouldn’t have taken govt if treasury was empty: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.