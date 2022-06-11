NATIONAL

PM asks National Assembly to condemn blasphemous tirade of top India leaders

By Staff Report
ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - APRIL 9: A view of Pakistani parliament building as no-confidence vote session against Prime Minister Imran Khan starts at parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 9, 2022. (Photo by Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday sought a debate in the upcoming session of the National Assembly to adopt a resolution condemning the recent remarks by officials from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that insulted Prophet Muhammad (P.B.U.H.).

Nupur Sharma, the spokeswoman of the party, had made insulting remarks against the prophet in a TV debate, triggering a wave of condemnation at home and from the Islamic world. The party has since distanced itself from her remarks and suspended the spokeswoman.

Another BJP spokesman, Naveen Kumal Jindal, was expelled from the party over comments he made about Islam on social media. Leaders of Muslim groups in India have called for legal action against Sharma in response to the comments

The prime minister requested the National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to hold a debate over the matter in the upcoming session on June 13 (Monday), his office said in a press statement.

Sharif, while strongly condemning the comments, said that with the adoption of a resolution in the National Assembly, Pakistan wanted to give a message to India and the rest of the world the Islamic world was ready to give any sacrifice for the honour of the prophet.

He said the sentiments of about 1.25 billion followers of the faith across the world were hurt by such profane remarks over which they have been strongly protesting.

On Sunday, Qatar, Kuwait, and Iran summoned Indian envoys over the officials’ remarks, while Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, and Pakistan also issued statements condemning the remarks.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the International Union of Muslim Scholars also denounced the comments.

Staff Report

