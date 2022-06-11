Khar’s son passes away

LAHORE: Abdur Rehman Khar, son of former Punjab governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar and a former Punjab minister himself, died in Lahore late on Friday, his niece confirmed.

Khar, who was suffering from lung cancer, was receiving treatment for the disease for two years.

His funeral was offered at his native town of Darra Khar Gharbi in Kot Addu tehsil of Muzzafargarh at 11:00 am on Sunday, Jannat Khar tweeted.

He remained minister for small industries in the second Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government from 1993 to 1996. He was elected MPA on the PPP ticket in the 1993 general elections from PP-255 (Muzaffargarh-V).