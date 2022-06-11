NATIONAL

Khar’s son passes away

By Monitoring Report

LAHORE: Abdur Rehman Khar, son of former Punjab governor Ghulam Mustafa Khar and a former Punjab minister himself, died in Lahore late on Friday, his niece confirmed.

Khar, who was suffering from lung cancer, was receiving treatment for the disease for two years.

His funeral was offered at his native town of Darra Khar Gharbi in Kot Addu tehsil of Muzzafargarh at 11:00 am on Sunday, Jannat Khar tweeted.

He remained minister for small industries in the second Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government from 1993 to 1996. He was elected MPA on the PPP ticket in the 1993 general elections from PP-255 (Muzaffargarh-V).

World

Australia agrees Naval payout, ending France sub dispute

CANBERRA: Australia unveiled a massive compensation deal with French submarine maker Naval Group Saturday, ending a contract dispute that soured relations between Canberra and...

