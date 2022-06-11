Pakistan cricket team creates unique record against West Indies

Pakistan registered their second victory of the series after yet another splendid display from skipper Babar Azam and opener Babar Azam before requiring Mohammad Nawaz to come up with his career-best figures to ensure the win.

The Men in Green have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and have also registered their 10th successive victory against the visitors.

Pakistan’s last ODI series defeat against West Indies came in 1991 and since then, Pakistan has never lost a series against them.

The second ODI win has given Pakistan 20 valuable points as the series is also part of ICC ODI Super League, which is a qualification round for the 2023 World Cup in India.

Pakistan’s 120-run victory yielded some fantastic performances, especially from Mohammad Nawaz who returned his career-best figures of 4-19.

The left-handed bowler disrupted the visitors’ entire middle-order as he took important wickets of Shamrah Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, and Rovman Powell.