Babar Azam breaks Javed Miandad’s international record

Star batsman and Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, has been on a record-breaking spree as of late and he has broken yet another one.

Babar, after hitting a century in the first ODI, scored 77 off 93 deliveries against the West Indies last night.

The flamboyant number one ranked batter, with the help of those 77 runs, overtook Javed Miandad’s world record of scoring most fifties in consecutive innings across all formats.

Babar Azam has 9 consecutive fifties as opposed to Miandad’s 8 and Rahul Dravid, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Kumar Sangakkara’s 7.

Here’s the breakdown of Babar’s efforts which landed him with another world record: