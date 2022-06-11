Sports

Babar Azam breaks Javed Miandad’s international record

By News Desk

Star batsman and Pakistan captain, Babar Azam, has been on a record-breaking spree as of late and he has broken yet another one.

Babar, after hitting a century in the first ODI, scored 77 off 93 deliveries against the West Indies last night.

The flamboyant number one ranked batter, with the help of those 77 runs, overtook Javed Miandad’s world record of scoring most fifties in consecutive innings across all formats.

Babar Azam has 9 consecutive fifties as opposed to Miandad’s 8 and Rahul Dravid, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Kumar Sangakkara’s 7.

Here’s the breakdown of Babar’s efforts which landed him with another world record:

  • 196 v. Australia (Test)
  • 67 v. Australia (Test)
  • 55 v. Australia (Test)
  • 57 v. Australia (ODI)
  • 114 v. Australia (ODI)
  • 105* v. Australia (ODI)
  • 66 v. Australia (T20I)
  • 103 v. West Indies (ODI)
  • 77 v. West Indies (ODI)
News Desk

World

Ukrainians handed out Russian passports in Kherson: agencies

MOSCOW: The authorities in the Moscow-occupied city of Kherson in southern Ukraine handed out Russian passports to local residents for the first time on...

Govt allocates Rs118 billion for CPEC-related road projects

Martyred Mattoo’s family awaits justice for last 12 years

Chinese companies to help promote solar energy in Pakistan

