Joint training of BRI countries held to promote industrial decarbonisation

BEIJING: A joint training of BRI countries has been held to promote industrial decarbonisation, Gwadar Pro reported on Thursday.

It was organised by Beijing Technology and Business University (BTBU) and the Economic Cooperation organisation (ECOSF). About 60 students from the Belt and Road countries including Pakistan participated in the training.

The training included policies and practices for low-carbon transition in the coal power, cement, steel and chemical industries and other case studies.

On the occasion, Chinese experts, scholars and enterprise representatives introduced cutting-edge technologies and successful cases of carbon reduction and emission reduction in key industries to promote exchanges and mutual learning among the Belt and Road countries and jointly meet challenges.

Prof Manzoor H Soomro, President of ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) affirmed the insights of leading Chinese experts, the success stories and the elements behind the massive technological advances that China has made in achieving its climate targets.

China had announced in 2020 that it would achieve “carbon neutralization” by 2060, making outstanding contributions to the international response to climate change.

Prof Soomro said that more such training would be very beneficial for the participants and the formation of major partnerships and linkages of the Belt and Road countries and the ECO Member States, including Pakistan, towards green growth technologies.

“Green CPEC Alliance launched early this month is indeed a meaningful initiative that will improve the environmental conditions around the projects and initiatives. This is a groundbreaking move for sustainable growth in Pakistan.” he concluded.