NATIONAL

USF Board approves 8 projects worth Rs10bn

By APP

ISLAMABAD: The Universal Service Fund (USF) Board on Thursday approved award of 8 contracts worth approximately over Rs10 billion to provide internet connectivity to about 3.3 million people through High-Speed Broadband services and Optic Fiber Cable (OFC) connectivity in the un-served and under-served areas of Balochistan, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The contracts were awarded to Jazz, PTCL, Ufone and Telenor. The completion time for all projects would be 16 months from the date of contract signing.

The USF Board also approved the over Rs31 billion annual budget of USF for the Fiscal Year 2022-23. The Secretary MOITT and Chairman USF Board, Mohsin Mushtaq Chandna, chaired the 82nd meeting of Board of Directors (BoD), said a news release.

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Syed Amin-Ul-Haque, while congratulating the USF Board on approval of the projects, said, “From July 2018 to June 2022, USF has launched a record 57 projects of worth Rs62 billion which speaks volumes about its performance and a proof of its commitment to connect all the communities of Pakistan, enabling them to compete better in an economic environment that is constantly changing in response to technology evolutions.”

He said that the USF annual development budget for digital connectivity has increased from Rs18 billion to Rs31 billion in FY 2022-23 which will increase connectivity in backward areas and strengthen ICT activities.

“Efforts are being made to eliminate digital disparities in urban and rural areas. USF has launched projects in remote and backward areas of the four provinces of the country,” he added.

Previous articleGovt presents over Rs9.5tr budget today
APP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt presents over Rs9.5tr budget today

Islamabad: The Shahbaz Sharif led federal government will present over Rs9.5 trillion budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 on Friday (todayy). As per the details,...
Read more
NATIONAL

Agriculture sector surpasses growth targets in FY 2022

Islamabad: The agriculture sector has recorded a remarkable growth of 4.40% and surpassed the target of 3.5% as well as last year’s growth of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Federal govt to give GST collection on restaurants, construction services to provinces

Islamabad: The federal government has decided to give the collection of goods and services tax (GST) on restaurants and construction services to the provinces. As...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan economic survey 2021-22 endorses PTI’s performance: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that Pakistan was prospering on the economic front during the tenure...
Read more
NATIONAL

KE’s monopoly to end in 2023: Imtiaz Sheikh

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Sheikh on Thursday said that K-Electric's monopoly will end in 2023 while the provincial government was making all-out efforts...
Read more
NATIONAL

Sharif family’s peon Maqsood passes away

DUBAI: Sharif family's renowned servant Malik Maqsood has passed away due to cardiac arrest in the UAE, according to media reports. Maqsood was nominated in...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Pakistan economic survey 2021-22 endorses PTI’s performance: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has said that Pakistan was prospering on the economic front during the tenure...

KE’s monopoly to end in 2023: Imtiaz Sheikh

Sharif family’s peon Maqsood passes away

Federal Shariat Court sets up branch registry in Swat

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.