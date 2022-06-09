Govt presents over Rs9.5tr budget today

Islamabad: The Shahbaz Sharif led federal government will present over Rs9.5 trillion budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 on Friday (todayy).

As per the details, Finance minister Miftah Ismail will present the budget for fiscal year 2022-23 in National Assembly with likely outlay of over Rs9.5 trillion.

The finance minister said at a media briefing on Thursday that debt servicing for the next year would be Rs3.9 trillion and the government will try to limit the fiscal deficit below 5% in next year.

He said that the reforms to be undertaken in the budget unveil in budget would pave the way for revival of IMF program.

He also said that negotiations with the IMF are continued and hopefully a staff level agreement with the fund would be reached after the budget.

As usual, a cabinet meeting would be held half an hour before the budget session to take decisions about the increase in salaries of the government employees as well as any changes is, necessary, in taxation or any others.