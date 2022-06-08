Opinion

The fire next time

This year’s fires are not a one-off

By Editorial
8
0

Forest fires are terrible things, whether they are caused by nature or man. Pakistan had a sampling of both this year. First there was a terrible fire in Balochistan, which wreaked destruction in the pinenut (chilgoza) orchards of the province. The pinenut tree takes a long time to grow, it being famously said that the grandson reaps the fruit of the tree the grandfather planted. The blaze is ascribed to a natural forest fire, which was probably the result of the recent heatwave, which made the blaze not only easier to set off, but harder to put out. Then in the KP forests, another blaze engulfed a large area, but this time it seems the result of human neglect. The pity of it is that it neglect, not arson. It is a carelessly thrown away cigarette butt, or an improperly put-out campfire that leads to a fire setting off, which then takes many days and specialised equipment to put out.

This is where the government comes in. These fires were only combatted because special firefighting helicopters were borrowed from Iran. The heat will come next year, and even though there may be awareness campaigns conducted, it just takes one fool to cause a huge blaze. It makes sense, therefore, to obtain the necessary firefighting equipment.

- Advertisement -

It should not be forgotten that the temperatures which cause such fires are the result of global warming, and it should not be ignored that forest fires make matters worse because they release vast amounts of greenhouse gases (mostly carbon dioxide) into the air. Air pollution is not just a First-World, industrial, problem. Third-world countries do not merely contribute by consuming petrol and diesel, but also through the fires in their wildernesses. Prevention must therefore be considered as a global duty, rather than merely a national one.

Previous articleFinancing of Overseas Pakistanis
Next articleThe battle for Punjab
Editorial
The Editorial Department of Pakistan Today can be contacted at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Moving away from Riasat-e-Gawalmandi

On 14 August 1947 a new sovereign state called 'Pakistan' emerged on the world map. Under the selfless leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,...
Read more
Comment

The women-extremism nexus

The recent incident of terror committed by woman at Karachi University is not unprecedented. Multiple cases of similar acts have been witnessed in Pakistan’s...
Read more
Comment

NATO expansion: consequences of another conflict

Reflecting on the history of World War I; we are well aware of how Europe was ravaged completely, millions of civilians became the victim...
Read more
Editorials

The battle for Punjab

The break-up of the hybrid system which depended on the establishment’s support has exposed the lack of competence in the PTI leadership. Among other...
Read more
Letters

Financing of Overseas Pakistanis

This refers to ex-Information Minister Ch. Fawad Hussain’s remarks were uttered at the Pakistan Film Festival held in the Pakistani Pavilion at Dubai Expo...
Read more
Letters

Foreign Debts

Nobody ever imagines themselves as poor, or illiterate, when they are born. Due to the world’s major social problems, the desire to achieve everything...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

LAHORE

Toyota Gujranwala Motors, Real Estate scams affectees get compensation

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday distributed compensation cheques worth Rs367 million to affectees of Toyota Gujranwala Motors, Homeland Real Estate and Builders...

The battle for Punjab

The fire next time

Financing of Overseas Pakistanis

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.