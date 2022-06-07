NATIONAL

Sindh police use air ambulance to transfer injured colleague

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the cricket stadium before the team practice session in Karachi on December 11, 2021, ahead of T20 matches between Pakistan and West Indies team. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: For the first time in the history of Sindh police, an air ambulance was arranged on the order of provincial police chief, Ghulam Nabi Memon, for a sub-inspector who was critically wounded in an encounter with heavily armed bandits in interior Sindh on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector Nabi Buksh was hit in an exchange of fire with bandits in the Kashmore district and shifted to Karachi.

The doctor of a local hospital recommended a ventilator to save the policeman’s life after which Memon ordered the use of the air ambulance.

According to doctors, the official now is out of danger after receiving timely medical assistance.

Memon had recently been appointed as the Sindh inspector general. He had previously served as Karachi police Chief.

Staff Report

NATIONAL

