President Arif Alvi approves reconstitution of National Economic Council

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the reconstitution of the National Economic Council (NEC) under Article 156 of the Constitution.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be the chairman of NEC while the chief ministers of all provinces will be the members.

From the federal side, the members include Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and Communication Minister Asad Mehmood.

The names of Awais Leghari (Punjab), Senator Nisar Khuhro (Sindh), Taimur Khan Jhagra (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) and Noor Muhammad Dummar (Balochistan) have been approved for NEC.

The deputy chairman planning commission, secretary finance, secretary of economic affairs and secretary of planning division will attend the meetings on special invitation.