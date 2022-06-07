Karachi to get Turkish cultural centre

KARACHI: A Turkish cultural centre will be established in Karachi to promote Turkish art, language, culture, and history.

The centre will be established by the Yunus Emre Institute, said an official statement on Monday.

A memorandum of understanding will soon be inked between the Turkish Consulate and the Karachi district government, the statement added.

Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu and Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon visited the city’s historic Burns Garden, where the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center is supposed to be established.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sangu said the two sides are finalizing the requirements for the establishment of the centre.

The centre, he said, would not only help in promoting cultural activities in the cities, but also provide opportunities to the researchers, teachers and students to drill down on the Turkish history and culture.

Karachi will be the second Pakistani city after Lahore to have a Turkish cultural centre.

Yunus Emre is a Turkish folk poet and Sufi who lived in Anatolia from the mid-13th century to the first quarter of the 14th century.

The Yunus Emre Institute is a non-profit organization founded in 2007 to promote Turkish culture, language, and arts across the world. It has expanded to 66 countries, signed agreements with more than 400 universities, and provided 3.5 million Turkish language diplomas worldwide.