NATIONAL

Karachi to get Turkish cultural centre

By Anadolu Agency

KARACHI: A Turkish cultural centre will be established in Karachi to promote Turkish art, language, culture, and history.

The centre will be established by the Yunus Emre Institute, said an official statement on Monday.

A memorandum of understanding will soon be inked between the Turkish Consulate and the Karachi district government, the statement added.

Turkish Consul General in Karachi Cemal Sangu and Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon visited the city’s historic Burns Garden, where the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center is supposed to be established.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sangu said the two sides are finalizing the requirements for the establishment of the centre.

The centre, he said, would not only help in promoting cultural activities in the cities, but also provide opportunities to the researchers, teachers and students to drill down on the Turkish history and culture.

Karachi will be the second Pakistani city after Lahore to have a Turkish cultural centre.

Yunus Emre is a Turkish folk poet and Sufi who lived in Anatolia from the mid-13th century to the first quarter of the 14th century.

The Yunus Emre Institute is a non-profit organization founded in 2007 to promote Turkish culture, language, and arts across the world. It has expanded to 66 countries, signed agreements with more than 400 universities, and provided 3.5 million Turkish language diplomas worldwide.

Previous articleDeath of three sisters spotlights India dowry violence
Anadolu Agency

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt vows to bring down loadshedding by 3.5 hours from today

-- Abbasi promises loadshedding will be reduced to three hours by June 16 -- Loadshedding to further down to two hours by June-end ISLAMABAD: Federal government...
Read more
NATIONAL

Balochistan increases wheat support price by Rs200 per 40kg

QUETTA: The Balochistan cabinet on Monday approved Rs200 increase in the Rs2200 support price of 40 kg wheat bag to ensure better prices to...
Read more
NATIONAL

Riaz says audio clip attributed to him, daughter is ‘fake’

Bahria Town Chairman Malik Riaz has dismissed an audio clip allegedly featuring him and his daughter talking about Farah Khan — a close friend...
Read more
NATIONAL

NA adopts resolution to denounce Imran’s comments on nuclear programme

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution condemning the controversial comments of former prime minister Imran Khan on Pakistan’s nuclear programme and armed...
Read more
NATIONAL

Defence minister proposes 4.5 working days to save fuel, energy

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Monday proposed four and a half working days in a week to help conserve fuel and energy...
Read more
NATIONAL

Imran summons meeting to finalise strategy for Punjab by-polls

ISLAMABAD: PTI chairman Imran Khan has summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Board Punjab on Tuesday. Sources privy to the development told...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Gun attack on church in southwest Nigeria leaves 21 dead

LAGOS: Gunmen killed at least 21 people, including children, in an attack on a Catholic church in southwest Nigeria on Sunday, local officials said,...

Epaper – June 7-2022 LHR

Epaper – June 7-2022 KHI

Epaper – June 7-2022 ISB

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.