NATIONAL

Response sought from petroleum ministry, Ogra on historic petrol price hike

By Staff Report
A petrol station worker wearing a facemask waits for customers while sitting next to a petrol pump during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Islamabad on April 22, 2020. (Photo by Aamir QURESHI / AFP) (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Serving notices on the federal government, the Ministry of Petroleum and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the respondents nominated in yet another petition filed against the increase in the prices of petroleum products to submit their responses in the next hearing of the petition.

The court, however, directed the petitioner to withdraw the name of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who had also been nominated as a respondent in the case.

Justice Shahid Kareem heard the petition filed by Judicial Activism Panel (JAP) through Azhar Siddique.

Speaking on the occasion, the petitioner’s counsel said that there was no mechanism for an increase in petrol prices.

He further said that already a two-member bench of the LHC was seized with the hearing of a petition related to the levy of sales tax on petroleum products. “This matter is of public interest. Therefore, the court is requested to look into it,” Siddique said.

He was of the view the OGRA was not authorised to recommend an increase in prices in the absence of a mechanism. “Therefore, it is prayed to the court to declare government’s decision of hike in petrol prices as null and void,” he requested.

It is pertinent to mention here that the coalition government has increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs60 a litre in less than a week.

Previous articleRuthless Minjee Lee on path to ‘golf greatness’
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Govt to clear outstanding dues of newspapers: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced that the government will clear its outstanding advertising dues of newspapers on priority to alleviate the serious...
Read more
HEADLINES

PTI decides to contest by-elections to 20 PA seats: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf core committee on Sunday developed a consensus and decided to contest by-elections to 20 seats of the Punjab Assembly fell...
Read more
NATIONAL

President, PM condemn hurtful comments of India’s BJP leaders

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday condemned in strongest possible words the hurtful comments of India's BJP leaders about...
Read more
HEADLINES

Efforts afoot to douse ravaging wildfire in Swat

SWAT: The occurrence of continuous wildfire has risen to alarming levels in Swat District while the fire in Chakesar Tehsil of Shangla District has...
Read more
NATIONAL

25,533 companies registered with 51% growth in FY 21: SECP

ISLAMABAD: During the fiscal year 2020-21, 25,533 new companies were registered showing a growth of 51 percent, said a Security and Exchange Commission of...
Read more
NATIONAL

Seven terrorists killed by security forces in two separate IBOs

RAWALPINDI: At least seven terrorists were killed in two separate Intelligence Based Operations (IBOs) in Bannu and North Waziristan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.