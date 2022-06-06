NATIONAL

Judge sends back petitions challenging Punjab CM election to LHC boss

By Staff Report
Hamza Shshbaz waves to supporters during the case hearing of his father and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif in the corruption court in Lahore on October 6, 2018. - Pakistan opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif was arrested on October 5 for graft, officials said, the latest corruption allegation against the Sharif political dynasty that was ousted from power by ex-cricketer Imran Khan in elections this summer. (Photo by ARIF ALI / AFP) (Photo credit should read ARIF ALI/AFP via Getty Images)

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shujaat Ali Khan on Monday sent a set of petitions challenging the election of Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab chief minister back to the chief justice.

Justice Khan heard a set of petitions seeking to nullify the election of Chief Minister Shehbaz.

During the hearing, Azhar Siddique contended the case was almost completed in the court of Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti but the files were instead sent to this court.

Justice Khan observed there was no order available regarding the transfer of the files. So, the judge returned the petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, Munir Ahmad and others back to Justice Bhatti.

The top judge was hearing petitions against Shehbaz. The petitioners contended that after the Supreme Court’s interpretation of Article 63-A, Shehbaz had lost his constitutional right to remain in power and requested the court to restrain him from holding office as he had lost the majority in the provincial assembly.

The court was requested to declare all measures and actions adopted by the incumbent chief minister as “illegal and unconstitutional”.

During the May 30 hearing of the case, Justice Bhatti remarked the Supreme Court short order specified that votes of the dissident members would not be counted if the voting was pending.

“If we apply this order on past cases then it means that all decisions will be reversed,” CJ Bhatti remarked.

Chief Minister Shehbaz also submitted his 16-page reply to the court on May 23 in which he insisted that his election was held in accordance with the rules and constitution of the country.

He held that the election for the chief minister was held before the interpretation of Article 63-A by the Supreme Court and the interpretation did not affect the election.

He further stated that the investigation related to the election by the former governor was illegal and the Punjab Assembly secretary, too, had no jurisdiction to inquire into the election.

Shehbaz requested the court to dismiss petitions against his election after imposing a fine on the petitioners.

Previous articleResponse sought from petroleum ministry, Ogra on historic petrol price hike
Next articlePakistan summons India envoy over blasphemous tirade of top Modi aides
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

IHC dismisses petition challenging amendment in election laws

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a petition with regard to an amendment in the procedure of overseas Pakistanis' vote. Chief Justice...
Read more
NATIONAL

ECP ordered to explain why it put off notification of reserved PA lawmakers

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC)  on Monday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to file a response over refusing a notification for...
Read more
NATIONAL

Hajj flights from Islamabad begins

ISLAMABAD: First two flights under the government Hajj scheme — as part of the Road to Mecca project — took off for Medina from...
Read more
NATIONAL

Pakistan summons India envoy over blasphemous tirade of top Modi aides

-- At least five Arab nations, Afghanistan have lodged official protests -- Calls for a boycott of Indian goods on social media in oil-rich sheikhdoms ISLAMABAD/NEW...
Read more
NATIONAL

Response sought from petroleum ministry, Ogra on historic petrol price hike

LAHORE: Serving notices on the federal government, the Ministry of Petroleum and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA), the Lahore High Court (LHC) on...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt to clear outstanding dues of newspapers: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday announced that the government will clear its outstanding advertising dues of newspapers on priority to alleviate the serious...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Judge sends back petitions challenging Punjab CM election to LHC boss

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Justice Shujaat Ali Khan on Monday sent a set of petitions challenging the election of Hamza Shehbaz as Punjab...

Response sought from petroleum ministry, Ogra on historic petrol price hike

Ruthless Minjee Lee on path to ‘golf greatness’

Turkey aid lifeline to war-torn Syria hangs by a thread

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.