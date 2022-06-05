Opinion

Significance of Nationalism

By Editor's Mail
22
0

Yesterday, I held a candid discussion on our country’s sinking position with my cousin; his one remark really shook me. He said in the present time of crisis, our businessmen, our “seths”, our entrepreneurs are keeping some of their assets and wealth in Pakistan and, perhaps, a whole lot more overseas; more so, sale of foreign currency and flight of our wealth overseas may be continuing unabated.
Whereas in India, it’s the reverse or seems to be the reverse; the big tycoons such Tatas, Ambanis, Birlas, and scores of others (predominantly) hold / manage their assets & wealth in India in some form or another; in this way, India keeps shining bright, India’s economic prowess does not diminish, and India’s currency and its stock exchange index do not come under pressure a bit. Shouldn’t our businessmen and entrepreneurs touch their hearts and begin to relocate their foreign wealth/assets to Pakistan when this country needs every cent and penny?
Surely, this is the time for patriotism; i.e. everyone should step up their performance in defence of our one and only true asset, Pakistan.
ABBAS R SIDDIQI
LAHORE

Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

