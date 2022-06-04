NATIONAL

Medicines worth millions burnt after fire erupts at Lahore hospital

By Staff Report

LAHORE: A huge fire broke out at the Children’s Hospital in the Ferozepur Road neighbourhood of Lahore on Saturday.

The incident of the massive fire was confirmed by the rescue officials. The fire erupted in the pharmacy storage on the third floor where medicines worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes.

No loss of life has been reported so far in the incident. During the rescue operation, the hospital building has been evacuated.

According to the Fire Department, at least seven fire engines have been dispatched to put out the fire. Meanwhile, additional fire engines have been summoned from across the city to help put out the fire.

To contain the situation, more than 40 firefighters from the fire department and Rescue 1122 have been deployed at the site. The cause of the fire remains unclear. As per the officials, the cause of the fire will be investigated once the fire has been put out.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directed the health secretary to hold a thorough investigation into the incident and submit a report. He also urged the hospital management to hold an internal inquiry to find out what caused the blaze.

Staff Report

