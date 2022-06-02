Sports

Manchester United confirm Mata departure

By Reuters
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Juan Mata of Manchester United looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United at Selhurst Park on May 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

LONDON: Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata will follow Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard through the exit door at Old Trafford when his contract expires at the end of the month, the Premier League side announced on Thursday.

The Spaniard, 34, moved to United from Chelsea in January 2014 and made 285 appearances, winning the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League during an eight-year spell.

A skilful playmaker, Mata managed 51 goals and 47 assists for United but failed to consistently replicate the form that made him an indispensable part of Chelsea’s attacking set-up.

“Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future,” United said in a statement.

Previous articleImran secures interim bail in long march-linked cases
Next articleCovid-19 daily report: 67 new cases
Reuters

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Olympic champion Jacobs pulls out of Rome, Oslo Diamond League meets

ROME: Olympic sprint champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs has withdrawn from this month's Diamond League meetings in Rome and Oslo after failing to recover from...
Read more
Sports

India, Pak matches come with added scrutiny and expectations: Simon Taufel

Simon Taufel is one of most renowned umpires of the modern era. Following his retirement, the five-time ICC umpire of the year designed an...
Read more
Sports

Babar Azam opens up on including Shan Masood as a middle-order batter

Pakistan captain Babar Azam thinks that including Shan Masood in the side as a middle-order batter would be unfair with the left-hander. The 32-year-old is...
Read more
Sports

US investment fund RedBird to buy Serie A champions AC Milan

AC Milan said Wednesday that its current owners, investment fund Elliott Management, have agreed to sell the newly-crowned Italian champions to rival US fund...
Read more
Sports

De Klerk latest World Cup-winning Springbok heading to Japan

TOKYO: Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Faf de Klerk will join Japanese side Yokohama Canon Eagles next season, the club said Wednesday, in the latest...
Read more
Sports

Nadal wins epic four-set clash with Djokovic to make French Open semis

PARIS: Rafael Nadal edged a late-night classic against old rival Novak Djokovic in the early hours of Wednesday in four sets to reach his...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Imran secures interim bail in long march-linked cases

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday granted transit bail to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan until June...

Pakistan sends 50-member team to Kabul to discuss TTP cease-fire

Pakistan to strengthen relationships to boost economic development: minister

Turkish defense minister discusses regional security with Pakistan counterpart

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.